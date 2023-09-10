13-year-old bicyclist in critical condition after struck by police vehicle in Suffolk County

SHIRLEY, New York (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after a collision with a police vehicle Saturday.

Just before 8 p.m., the teen was crossing through the intersection westbound at William Floyd Parkway and Adobe Drive.

According to police, the officer was driving southbound on William Floyd Parkway with her vehicle's lights and siren on, passing through a green light when she struck the teen.

After colliding with the bicyclist, the police officer struck another vehicle stopped in traffic, a tree and two parked cars.

The officer was responding to a report of an elderly woman in medical distress, police say.

The officer driving the police vehicle has not been identified.

The teen and the officer were transported to a local hospital. The officer suffered minor injuries and was released.

The extent of the teen's injuries is not yet known, and there were no other reports of injuries.

The Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit is investigating the crash. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

