Teen fatally stabbed in after-school brawl at Nassau County strip mall

OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) -- A teenager was fatally stabbed in an after-school brawl at a strip mall on Long Island.
It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday in front of Bagelville on Brower Avenue in Oceanside, a short distance from Oceanside High School.
Police say the brawl involved as many as 50 teens from two different groups. Police believe it was a fight over a girl.
Khaseem Morris, 16, was stabbed in the chest and and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died in the hospital overnight. A 17-year-old suffered a broken arm during the melee.
Police are searching for multiple suspects from different schools. Video on social media which clearly shows who was involved is being used as part of the investigation.
"We believe this was a targeted incident. We do have persons of interest that we're looking for," said Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Police Homicide Squad.
"You know you gotta watch more," said Oceanside High School parent Anna Vargas. "My daughter going to high school. So you gotta watch more, where they're going, who's their friends."
Police say all the witnesses are cooperating. They are all students.
It is unclear whether the incident is gang-related.
So far there have been no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
