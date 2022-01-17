15-year-old girl killed in Brooklyn hit and run crash

It happened just before 8 a.m. at Bedford Avenue and Quentin Road in Sheepshead Bay.
The 15-year-old girl was found lying in the road.
There's a school at the corner, but because of the holiday, class is not in session.
Traffic was relatively light, so the question is, were there any witnesses?
That is still unclear as it's very early in the investigation.
The vehicle fled the scene and there is no description of the vehicle at this point.
The name of the girl has not yet been released.
