Teen girl shot at Bergen Beach house party in Brooklyn

A 17-year-old girl was shot at a house party in Bergen Beach, Brooklyn.

BERGEN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot during a house party in Brooklyn.

It happened at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East 72nd Street and Avenue N in Bergen Beach.

She was shot once in the lower back and rushed to Maimonides Medical Center.

Her condition is not yet known.

Police say the gunman was wearing a red ski mask, and drove away in a black sedan.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting. An investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | Driver strikes crowd of people in Midtown; 7 pedestrians injured

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.