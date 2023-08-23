  • Watch Now
Teen girl shot at Bergen Beach house party in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 11:15AM
Teen girl shot at Bergen Beach house party
A 17-year-old girl was shot at a house party in Bergen Beach, Brooklyn.

BERGEN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot during a house party in Brooklyn.

It happened at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East 72nd Street and Avenue N in Bergen Beach.

She was shot once in the lower back and rushed to Maimonides Medical Center.

Her condition is not yet known.

Police say the gunman was wearing a red ski mask, and drove away in a black sedan.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting. An investigation is underway.

