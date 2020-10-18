Teen hospitalized after being shot in the chest in Brooklyn, police say

By Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teen was hospitalized after police say he was shot in the chest in Brooklyn.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the 19-year-old was shot while standing in front of 974 Rutland Road Near East 93rd in East Flatbush, in the middle of a busy area.

ALSO READ | Man accused of shooting girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter

EMBED More News Videos

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Vermont and is charged with shooting his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter in the Bronx last month.



The teen was conscious and alert when police arrived on the scene and told officers he felt pain in his chest.

He was then taken to Kings County Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. No arrests have been made.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east flatbushnew york citybrooklynshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Up in smoke: Fire exposes secret marijuana grow house
Women's March rallies held across U.S. urging vote for change
Officials crack down on planned 10,000 person NYC wedding
Why there are COVID testing concerns at NYC schools
Cuomo unveils plan that targets clusters at 'block-by-block' level
Here's when many NY movie theaters will be allowed to reopen
Long Island street renamed 'Black Lives Matter Way'
Show More
'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon
NJ officer saves suicidal man's life: 'I wasn't going to let go'
80-year-old man dies following apartment fire
Former sergeant votes from hospital bed before he dies
Day care aide charged with sexually abusing 3 children
More TOP STORIES News