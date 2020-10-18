Teen hospitalized after being shot in the chest in Brooklyn, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7056449" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 38-year-old man was arrested in Vermont and is charged with shooting his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter in the Bronx last month.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teen was hospitalized after police say he was shot in the chest in Brooklyn.Shortly before 8 p.m., the 19-year-old was shot while standing in front of 974 Rutland Road Near East 93rd in East Flatbush, in the middle of a busy area.The teen was conscious and alert when police arrived on the scene and told officers he felt pain in his chest.He was then taken to Kings County Hospital, where he is expected to survive.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. No arrests have been made.----------