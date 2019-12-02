Teenage boy recorded girl in restaurant bathroom in Nassau County, police say

SEAFORD, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police have arrested a teen who they say filmed an 8-year-old girl inside a bathroom at a restaurant on Long Island.

Investigators say the 17-year-old worked at the El Coyote Loco Restaurant in Seaford.

They say he set his phone to record and hid it in the bathroom while pointing at the toilet.

Police say an 8-year-old girl found the phone.

They believe it also recorded other women who also used the restroom.

The teen was arrested Saturday night and arraigned Sunday.

He has been charged with three counts of Unlawful Surveillance, 2nd Degree.

Detectives are searching for the other recorded victims.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact Seventh Squad detectives at (516) 573-6753.

