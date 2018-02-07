Teen stabbed by group in Bronx subway station

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects.

BRONX (WABC) --
A teenager is recovering after being brutally beaten and stabbed inside a Bronx subway station.

Police released pictures of the group of suspects.


The attack happened Monday afternoon in the Elder Avenue station.

Police say it started with an argument.

Then one of the suspects pulled a gun and the teen boy tried to run away.

Police say the group caught up to him, beat him with a belt and stabbed him three times.

