Teen stabbed repeatedly by brother in Jamaica home: Police

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A teenage girl was stabbed repeatedly by her teenage brother in their Queens home, police say.

Officials say the incident happened at around 7 p.m. Saturday at 111th Avenue and 156th Street

When officers arrived at the home, they found a 14-year-old girl with stab wounds on her arms, legs, and face.

Officials say the girl told them that her 13-year-old brother was to blame. She is at Jamaica Hospital in critical, but stable condition with a collapsed lung.

The girl's 13-year-old brother told officials a different story. He called 911 and said there was a burglar.

Officials say there was no burglary and the teenage boy was taken into custody.

The boy confessed to stabbing his sister while in police custody. Officials say they searched the crime scene and found the knife in the kitchen.

The teens' parents were not home when the stabbing happened. Officials say they called the parents, but they didn't come to the home after they heard what happened.

An 8-year-old was home when his older sister was stabbed.

Officials did not say what led up to the incident.

