Teen's body washes up in Queens days after teens go missing near Rockaway Beach

Rescuers search the waters off Rockaway Beach on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

BREEZY POINT, Queens (WABC) -- The body of a young man washed up in Queens Friday, just days after two teenagers went missing off the coast of Rockaway Beach, a police official said.

The body was found on the bay-side beach in the vicinity of Oceanside Avenue and West End Avenue in Breezy Point around 1 p.m. Friday.

A police official said the body appears to be of a black male, approximately 13 to 15 years old.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and identity, but the operating assumption by law enforcement is this is one of the two teens missing from Rockaway Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they went for a swim on their day off from school, but the stiff rip currents carried them out.

One of the boys, a 15-year-old, was rescued. But two others, ages 15 and 16, were not immediately located.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
breezy pointqueensrockaway beachnew york citybody found
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD detective killed in the line of duty laid to rest
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested in LA
Man wins $750K lawsuit against wife's lover
Husband of missing CT mom asks judge to dismiss charges
Girl says elderly woman, man tried to lure her into car on LI
Mom of 4 accused of trying to kill kids by crashing into tree
Show More
New 5-acre Hoboken park designed to prevent flooding
Homeowner finds man wearing construction hat sleeping in bathroom
Complaint filed against judge who gave bible to Amber Guyger
Man climbs through woman's window, gropes her in Brooklyn
LA subway singer offered record deal, thanks officer behind viral video
More TOP STORIES News