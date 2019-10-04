Teen's body washes up in Queens days after teens go missing near Rockaway Beach

BREEZY POINT, Queens (WABC) -- The body of a young man washed up in Queens Friday, just days after two teenagers went missing off the coast of Rockaway Beach, a police official said.
The body was found on the bay-side beach in the vicinity of Oceanside Avenue and West End Avenue in Breezy Point around 1 p.m. Friday.
A police official said the body appears to be of a black male, approximately 13 to 15 years old.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and identity, but the operating assumption by law enforcement is this is one of the two teens missing from Rockaway Beach Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they went for a swim on their day off from school, but the stiff rip currents carried them out.
One of the boys, a 15-year-old, was rescued. But two others, ages 15 and 16, were not immediately located.
