EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for three teenagers after an 84-year-old man was approached from behind and punched in the face in Manhattan's East Village.
Police said the three teens, two girls and a boy, were walking near East 6th Street and Avenue D when the boy approached the victim from behind.
He then punched the 84-year-old in the right side of the face with a closed fist. All three fled the scene.
The 84-year-old victim sustained swelling to the jaw and substantial pain.
Police described the attacker as a black male who's approximately 15 to 18 years old. He was last seen wearing a multicolored T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers. The two females also appeared to be between ages 15 and 18.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Teens wanted after 84-year-old man punched in face in Manhattan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News