2 teenagers slashed during fight inside school in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two teenagers fighting inside a school in Hell's Kitchen slashed each other on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the fourth floor inside the school at 439 West 49th Street.

A 17-year-old was slashed in the chest and a 15-year-old was slashed in the face.

One went to an urgent care for treatment and the other was taken to the hospital.

Separately, at Evander Childs Educational Campus at 799 East Gun Hill Road, another slashing was reported Tuesday. It appears a 16-year-old slashed a 15-year-old in the neck.

Few other details were released.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.