Teens wanted for at least 7 robberies targeting Midtown Manhattan restaurants and customers

The suspects are teens and have struck at least 7 times.

Police are searching for a group of young thieves targeting restaurants and their customers in Midtown Manhattan.

Investigators said the suspects are teenagers who are connected to at least seven incidents.

They said one or two of the teens have distracted employees or customers, while the others grabbed their personal belongings.

In some cases, workers asked them to leave, and the suspects got violent, at times threatening them with a knife.

The robberies began back in September, and the most recent took place on Sunday.

The restaurants targeted include Thalia, Playwright, Ageha, Mean Fiddler, House of Brews, Mee Noodle Shop and Swing 46 Jazz.

The suspects are all described as black or dark-skinned Latino boys between ages 14 and 18.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

