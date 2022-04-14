ABC7's 'Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case' nominated for Telly Award - vote for us!

EMBED <>More Videos

Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case

WABC-TV's "Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case" revealed exclusive new insights into the legacy of the rap pioneer.

Both the 2021 special, hosted and reported by WABC-TV reporter Darla Miles, and the trailer to promote it have been nominated for a People's Telly Award, and we are grateful for the recognition.

But the public, not a panel, gets to decide the winner, which is why we are inviting you to vote for ABC7! All you have to do is click these links below and give ABC7 your support through Friday, April 22.

CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT THE DOCUMENTARY WITH YOUR VOTE!



CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT THE TRAILER WITH YOUR VOTE!



You can watch the full show again, or for the first time, in the video player above. And the trailer can be viewed below.

On behalf of Channel 7 Eyewitness News, Darla Miles and the team behind this special, we thank you for your support!

EMBED More News Videos

ABC7's Darla Miles reveals exclusive new details and insights into the complicated legacy of the rap pioneer in our documentary, "Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rap musiccrimeentertainmenthip hopawardtrue crime
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Subway shooting suspect Frank R. James held without bail
Teen stabbed at Duane Reade in Manhattan; Police searching for suspect
LIVE | The Countdown
AccuWeather Alert: Summery PM thunderstorms
Ex-Nassau Exec. Mangano sentenced to 12 years, wife gets 15 months
NJ to start recreational marijuana sales April 21
NY identifies 2 new omicron subvariants causing spike in COVID cases
Show More
Special exhibition in NYC marks 50 years of Title IX
Video: FBI raids Philly apartment where NYC shooting suspect stayed
Man who spotted subway shooting suspect, flagged down cops speaks out
Teen arrested, charged with hate crime in NYC attack on Sikh man
School safety agent and teacher slashed at Bronx elementary school
More TOP STORIES News