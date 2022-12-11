Temple Emanu-El celebrates holidays with annual Hanukkah festival in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Temple Emanu-El celebrated the holidays with its annual Hanukkah festival in New York City.
Participants helped build a 5-foot Lego menorah with the organization Bricks 4 Kidz.
The menorah was built on-site by children and their families.
It was completed around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
The event also included a DJ-hosted dance party, buffet lunch from Pop-Up Bagels, treats from the Doughnuttery, and Instagram-ready photo booth, crafts, face painting, and a bounce house.
It will be on display at the Temple's lobby until the end of the holiday season.
After the menorah building, there was a traditional Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony.
