Jewish rights group partners with Teanfly on Holocaust initiative after Hitler school project

Jewish rights group partners with NJ town after Hitler school project

TENAFLY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A global Jewish rights organization is now partnering with the Borough of Tenafly in New Jersey after a fifth grade student dressed up as Hitler for a class project.

A written portion of the student's project was also displayed at Maugham Elementary School for several weeks before anyone noticed.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center says the partnership will help raise awareness on the Holocaust.

The board of education says the assignment was to pick a historical figure who personifies good or evil and speak from the individual's perspective.

The school's principal and a teacher were placed on administrative leave last month.

The project caught the attention of local leaders, who called on the board of education to take action.

"The teachers are responsible for what happens in the classroom and they're responsible for what gets posted on the walls," Tenafly Mayor Mark Zinna said at the time.

The school board initially suggested it was a misunderstanding.

"The assignment, which was given by a teacher who happens to be Jewish, asked students to speak from the perspective of one of these individuals and how they might have perceived and rationalized their actions," the board said. "When people saw the students' projects, which were displayed in the school, they did not understand the assignment, resulting in justifiable concerns."

There was a lot of negative reaction on social media, but there is also a petition supporting the teacher who gave the assignment.

