NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan to retire

Monahan's departure is expected to be announced by the end of the week, and could spur another shakeup of top department officials.
Dermot Shea is staying on as police commissioner.
Monahan is expected to stay involved in policing in an advisory role.
He joined the NYPD in 1982 and was named Chief of Department in January 2018.
Monahan spearheaded the department's neighborhood coordination officer program, but recently came under fire for his treatment of protesters last summer.
At one point, he took a knee with protesters to indicate the NYPD's solidarity.
