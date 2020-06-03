Tessa Majors murder: 13-year-old suspect expected to plead guilty in Barnard College murder

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A 13-year-old charged in the stabbing death of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors is expected to plead guilty Wednesday.
The juvenile was one of three young teens accused of fatally stabbing Majors during a mugging gone wrong last December in Morningside Park.
Majors was stabbed several times before she staggered up a flight of stairs and uttered, "Help me, I'm being robbed."
Two 14-year-olds, Rashaun Weaver and Luchiano Lewis, have been charged as adults.
Their cases are pending.
