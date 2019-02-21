Closing arguments begin in murder trial of man accused of strangling classmate

FREEHOLD, New Jersey --
Testimony has concluded in the murder trial of a man accused of strangling a former high school classmate during a robbery and throwing her body off a New Jersey bridge.

Monmouth County prosecutors say Liam McAtasney thought he was going to get $100,000 from the robbery but only got about $8,000. They showed jurors a secretly recorded conversation in which McAtasney discussed how he killed 19-year-old Sarah Stern in December 2016.
RELATED: 2 jurors dismissed in Sarah Stern trial after Facebook post

Another former classmate testified that he and McAtasney threw Stern's body off the bridge, leaving her car there to make it look like she killed herself.

The defense claims there is no physical evidence to support the accusations against McAtasney. He told a judge Thursday that he would not testify on his own behalf.

Closing arguments are due to start Friday.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trialmurderstranglingmissing womanFreeholdNeptuneMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wood falls from elevated subway platform, pierces windshield
Baby hospitalized after stroller rolls onto NYC subway tracks
Mom fatally struck with family outside 7-Eleven was pregnant
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Officials: Dropped thermos may have caused deadly NYC bus crash
Bill would keep Trump off 2020 ballot in NJ unless he discloses tax returns
Police: 4-year-old boy dies after being impaled by piece of glass
The Monkees bassist Peter Tork dead at 77
Show More
Overdosing school bus driver who crashed in NJ was aide
Video shows violent attack on teen behind LI restaurant
CT man pleads guilty to murdering wife 3 weeks after wedding
Man dead, wife hospitalized in LI carbon monoxide incident
NYC expanding crackdown against parking placard abuse
More News