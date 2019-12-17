Texas mom, newborn missing 5 days

AUSTIN, Texas -- Police in Austin were still trying to determine Tuesday what happened to a woman and her newborn who were reported missing last week.

Heidi Broussard, 33, and her daughter, Margot Carey, who was born Nov. 26, were reported missing Thursday evening. Police say the two were last seen as Broussard dropped off a child at an elementary school that morning. Broussard and the baby are believed to have returned to their apartment but haven't been seen since.

Police Detective Brad Herries said authorities are exploring "every possibility" and at this point are assuming they are alive.

"It's possible that Heidi and Margot have left on their own accord," Herries said. "It's also possible that there may be something nefarious or foul play involved."

He said police do not have a person of interest in the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasmissing girlu.s. & worldmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
Jersey City shooting: Thousands mourn slain detective at funeral
60-year-old woman fatally struck by falling debris on NYC sidewalk
Man saves dog hit by car in NY, foots massive bill for family
Bedridden woman killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
Stolen shopping cart mystery has police stumped on Long Island
13-year-old charged in murder of Barnard student appears in court
Show More
Family of Rikers inmate demands answers over suicide attempt
Newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Mayor vows to end NYC street homelessness 'as we know it'
Trump sends 6-page letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
12-year-old scratched by bobcat in backyard of CT home: Police
More TOP STORIES News