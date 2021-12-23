u.s. & world

4 injured in 'major industrial accident' at Texas oil refinery, sheriffs say

By Kevin Shalvey and Alice Chambers
EMBED <>More Videos

4 injured in 'major industrial accident' in TX refinery, sheriffs say

BAYTOWN, Texas -- Authorities in Texas said they were investigating a "major industrial accident" at an Exxon Mobil plant in Baytown, Texas.

"Some injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area," the Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

Initial reports indicated some type of explosion occurred inside the plant, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Four people were injured, with three taken from the scene by Lifeflight and one by ambulance, he said.

"Around 1 a.m. on 12/23/2021, a fire occurred at our facility," Exxon Mobil Baytown Area said on Twitter. "At this time, emergency vehicles and smoke may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

Videos posted on social media showed dense smoke rising from the facility.

"My mom lives right behind the plant and around 1 a.m. I heard a loud 'boom' and the house shaking," Kendall Merritt, who lives nearby, told ABC News. "The sound was as if someone had slammed a door right in my ear."

Exxon Mobil's Baytown complex covers 3,400 acres about 25 miles east of Houston, according to the company's website. Its local refinery can process about 584,000 barrels of crude oil each day.

Gonzalez said on Twitter that there wasn't an order for nearby residents to evacuate or shelter-in-place.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasfireoilu.s. & worldaccidentexxonmobilabc newsnational
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
U.S. & WORLD
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News