"He thinks it's the cutest thing." How 'The Bachelorette' Charity Lawson makes fiancé Dotun smile

Newly engaged couple Charity and Dotun talk about the little things they're learning about each other and life after 'The Bachelorette.'

LOS ANGELES -- Spend one minute with "The Bachelorette" star Charity Lawson and her hew fiancé Dotun Olubeko and you can feel the love.

The couple stopped by to chat with On the Red Carpet after a dramatic -and historic- night for Bachelor Nation.

"It is cool that we are the first monoracial Black couple for the franchise which, you know, I don't think can be understated as well," Olubeko said. "We felt like we were able to represent our families and our cultures and our backgrounds well, and what a loving relationship can look like... and we look forward to more of that honestly."

In the months between the proposal was filmed and it airing on ABC, the two met secretly for some quality get-to-know-you time, and they made sure to spend it wisely.

"We wanted to be very intentional about how we utilized that time and what we did in those moments," Lawson said. "It was a lot of continuation of like, where our journey left off in Fiji and just continuing to build, so lots more challenging conversations. But not challenging in the sense we're like we question anything. It's just continuing to build and so we dove deeper with things."

They also learned the little quirky things that new couples discover. They told On The Red Carpet they do have nicknames for each other that they used during the show, but they want to keep those to themselves. Fair! Here's what they did reveal.

"I do this little feet thing in the bed, I pitter patter my feet and he thinks it's the cutest thing," Lawson admitted and then spilled the tea on Olubeko.

"He likes to keep the A/C at like 63 and I'm like, dying, but other than that everything's perfect!"

"She's so expressive," Olubeko said. "You can tell she enjoys life, you know. She doesn't like take it too serious and she's just like having fun. You'll just hearing the other room just screaming and laughing at something ridiculous."

As for life after "The Bachelorette," the couple says they can't wait to do regular things like take walks and go to dinner and concerts together. Olubeko will also be right there in the ballroom, supporting his lady as Lawson competes on the upcoming season of "Dancing With The Stars."

You can watch more of our interview in the video above. Charity and Dotun's road to romance on "The Bachelorette" is streaming now on Hulu.