Video shows tense confrontation between wife, estranged husband she allegedly conspired to kill

Body camera footage shows a confrontation between Robert and Lindsay Shiver before the alleged Bahamas murder for hire plot was uncovered.

ABC News obtained new body camera footage showing police responding to a confrontation between Georgia mom Lindsay Shiver and the husband she's now charged with plotting to kill just days before she was arrested.

"We have filed for divorce, but living in the same house. It's hell on earth, as you can imagine. Just got super aggressive and that's why I called immediately, because he's been physical before and I'm just not doing that," Lindsay could be heard saying in the video.

The mom of three and her estranged husband, Robert, were both seen arguing at their Thomasville, Georgia home just before they left for the Bahamas on July 16.

"Woke up this morning, we have travel plans to leave, and he's insisting that I don't go," Lindsay said.

"Are you just wanting to leave, or is he supposed to be going with you?" the police officer said.

"Yeah we're supposed to be going with our kids," Lindsay said.

"She's going to the Bahamas to see her boyfriend," Robert said.

"I don't personally recommend you going on vacation together," the police officer said.

"I agree with that," Robert said.

"It's just an hour on the plane," Lindsay said.

Less than a week after getting to the island, Lindsay was arrested and accused of concocting a plan to kill her estranged husband.

According to a police report, on July 21, Robert told police he learned of what was a plot to murder him, saying he came to police out of fear for his life and the lives of his children.

Police arrested Lindsay and two accomplices. Investigators searched their phones and allege, in the police report, that Lindsay later admitted to sending messages and photos, saying, "kill him."

She was released on $100,000 bail last week.

Court documents show the Shivers were in the midst of a contentious divorce.