True Crime NYC: A new series from Eyewitness News

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The biggest city in the country is home to some of the most sinister crimes. From a mobster's botched assassination to a senior citizen accused of being a serial killer, True Crime NYC brings you never-before-seen interviews and videos to reveal what it took to crack these cases.

Episode 1

Title: The Blood We Share Part I

Premieres Oct. 20

Someone tried to kill mob associate Sylvester Zottola not just once or twice, but at least six different times. Almost all of the vicious attempts were captured on camera. He survived a beating, a shooting and a throat slashing, only to be murdered doing something he did every day. To his dying day, the father of three never suspected who was trying to kill him all along.

Episode 2

The Blood We Share Part II

Premieres Oct. 20

Investigators unravel a murder-for-hire plot to kill a well-known mob associate in New York City. They find a key piece of evidence under the hood of Sylvester Zottola's car. That piece of evidence, along with cell-phone text messages, leads them to shocking revelation of the killer's identity -- and the astonishing motive.

Episode 3

The Senior Serial Killer

Premieres Nov. 3

An 83-year-old was caught on camera shopping in a motorized scooter with something unusual - the severed leg of a woman. He's accused of killing her, cutting her up, and dropping off her body parts across New York City. But it's not the first time Harvey Marcelin has been accused of murder. Marcelin was convicted of killing his girlfriend in 1963, served prison time and was released only to kill a second girlfriend in 1985. After getting released from prison again, the senior citizen is now accused of striking a third time.

