True Crime NYC: The Blood We Share | Full Episodes

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The biggest city in the country is home to some of the most sinister crimes.

From a mobster's botched assassination to a senior citizen accused of being a serial killer, True Crime NYC brings you never-before-seen interviews and videos to reveal what it took to crack these cases.

Our series premieres with a two-parter, The Blood We Share. Watch the episodes here.

Episode 1

Title: The Blood We Share Part I

Someone tried to kill mob associate Sylvester Zottola not just once or twice, but at least six different times.

Almost all of the vicious attempts were captured on camera.

He survived a beating, a shooting, and a throat slashing, only to be murdered doing something he did routinely every day.

To his dying day, the father of three never suspected who was ultimately responsible for his brutal death.

Episode 2

The Blood We Share Part II

Investigators unravel a murder-for-hire plot to kill a well-known mob associate in New York City.

They found a key piece of evidence under the hood of Sylvester Zottola's car.

That piece of evidence, along with cell-phone text messages, led them to who killed the mob associate and why.

