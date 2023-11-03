  • Watch Now
True Crime NYC: The Senior Serial Killer | Full Episode

ByDan Krauth and Brett Cohen WABC logo
Friday, November 3, 2023 4:48AM
An 83-year-old was caught on camera shopping in a motorized scooter with something unusual - a woman's severed leg. But it's not the first time he's been accused of murder.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The biggest city in the country is home to some of the most sinister crimes.

From a mobster's botched assassination to a senior citizen accused of being a serial killer, True Crime NYC brings you never-before-seen interviews and videos to reveal what it took to crack these cases.

An 83-year-old was caught on camera shopping in a motorized scooter with something unusual - a woman's severed leg.

Harvey Marcelin is accused of killing her, cutting up her body, and dropping off parts across New York City.

But it's not the first time Marcelin has been been accused of murder.

Marcelin was convicted of killing a girlfriend in 1963, and another girlfriend in 1985.

After getting released from prison a second time, Marcelin is accused of striking again.

