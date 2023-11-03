True Crime NYC: The Senior Serial Killer | Full Episode

An 83-year-old was caught on camera shopping in a motorized scooter with something unusual - a woman's severed leg. But it's not the first time he's been accused of murder.

Harvey Marcelin is accused of killing her, cutting up her body, and dropping off parts across New York City.

But it's not the first time Marcelin has been been accused of murder.

Marcelin was convicted of killing a girlfriend in 1963, and another girlfriend in 1985.

After getting released from prison a second time, Marcelin is accused of striking again.

