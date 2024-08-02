True Crime NYC podcast: How to listen and follow

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The biggest city in America is home to some of the most sinister crimes.

In the new podcast "True Crime NYC," ABC7 Eyewitness News in New York unravels some of the most ghoulish stories in the Big Apple and exposes the shocking twists and turns.

They include:

A mobster eludes a series of astonishing assassination attempts - until his luck runs out in a fast-food drive-thru lane.

A senior citizen is accused of being a serial killer.

A seaside dumping ground for bodies - and how the alleged serial killer behind it was caught.

People who vanish without a trace - and the pain of loved ones hoping for answers.

These are but some of the stories "True Crime NYC" will showcase, bringing you new interviews to reveal what it takes to investigate - and crack - these cases.

