The Bowery Mission expands iconic Thanksgiving celebration, welcomes migrants

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Bowery Mission in New York City is working to feed more people than ever this Thanksgiving.

They are increasing their capacity at their iconic Thanksgiving celebration by inviting new migrants and asylum seekers.

The Bowery Mission has been welcoming people in need for more than 150 years.

"The Bowery Mission was itself founded by two immigrants to serve an influx of new migrants living in the Lower East Side, underscoring the incredible potential for newcomers to become catalysts of positive change and community transformation," said James Winans, President and CEO of The Bowery Mission. "Since the 1870s, we've remained a welcoming community for anyone in need of a hot meal, safe shelter, or other critical services."

Now in its 144th year, The Bowery Mission's Thanksgiving is the longest running Thanksgiving community tradition in the city.

This year the kitchens will be even busier, preparing to serve more than 1,700 meals to those in need, across its campuses. Officials Eyewitness News' Dani Beckstrom spoke with on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 said that they are prepared to feed some 6,000 people.

"We're preparing 350 turkeys, 3,500 pounds of potatoes, 1,800 pounds of apple chutney, 1000 pounds of corn succotash, and 200 pounds of stuffing," said Raffaele DePalma, Executive Chef at The Bowery Mission.

All guests are invited to enjoy traditional turkey dinners, hot coffee, and homemade pies, and will leave with a practical care kit filled with hygiene items and winter accessories.

(information provided by The Bowery Mission)

