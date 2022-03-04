New '20/20' special decodes mysteries of Heaven's Gate cult, largest mass suicide on American soil

The extraordinary Diane Sawyer Event Special premieres Friday night, March 11, at 9|8c on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.
EMBED <>More Videos

'The Cult Next Door: The Mystery and Madness of Heaven's Gate'

It remains the largest mass suicide ever on American soil: In 1997, 39 people in Rancho Santa Fe, California, took their own lives because they believed a UFO would carry them to a higher level of existence for all eternity.

Among the dead were nurses, veterans and even a valedictorian who left their daily lives, careers, families, friends and even young children behind for the Heaven's Gate cult.

In a new two-hour special edition of "20/20," ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer and team decode the mysteries of the cult and examine the secrets of its compelling leader, Marshall Applewhite. Watch the trailer in the media player above.

In 1997, Sawyer had the exclusive interview with Rio DiAngelo, a member who left the group before the tragedy to serve as a messenger to the world. Twenty-three years later, Sawyer interviewed him again.

The special features exclusive never-before-seen tapes and intimate audio recordings of Applewhite, his followers, interviews with former members emerging from the shadows, loved ones of deceased followers and authorities who worked on the grisly case. Two survivors also share their experiences in the cult for the very first time.

"The Cult Next Door: The Mystery and Madness of Heaven's Gate" airs on "20/20" Friday, March 11, at 9|8c on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
diane sawyerabcu.s. & worldcult
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 dead as fiery crash shuts down FDR Drive
Mayor Adams set to make decision on Key2NYC, public school masks
No radiation released at Ukraine nuclear plant amid Russian attacks
How you can help Ukraine
NC woman fights to keep her 'FART' license plate
AccuWeather: Stays chilly despite sun
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Show More
Kunis, Kutcher launch GoFundMe for Ukrainians, will match $3M
Man hit with ladder in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn
Babylon teacher charged for alleged sexual relationship with minor
COVID Updates: Vaccine, mask mandates ease across US as cases drop
Latest statistics show dramatic surge in NYC crime
More TOP STORIES News