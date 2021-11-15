'Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli' tells 'epic story' of making 'The Godfather'

"Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli" takes its title from one of the movie's most famous lines, ad libbed by Richard Castellano after a murder in the film.
It's billed as "the epic story of the making of the film," and it delivers.
The book will be even more interesting to folks in New York City because the classic was shot there at the insistence of director Francis Ford Coppola.
"He fought for New York just as he fought for everything else," author Mark Seal said. "And indeed, it was slated to begin in New York. And then they had a little problem in New York. They went face to face with the mob in New York City, and that was the battle of 'The Godfather' began at that point."
Seal tells the fascinating story of how the mafia families were convinced to cooperate so filming could proceed smoothly, and the author has done a great job of separating fact from fiction.
That's a tough job, given how many myths and legends have grown up around the movie since it was released in 1972.
