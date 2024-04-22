MTA's free bus service pilot program to end this year

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA's free bus service pilot program will be coming to an end this year.

The program provided free bus service on one line in each of the boroughs.

It was left out of the New York State's new budget.

Passengers rode for free on the Q4 in Queens, B60 in Brooklyn, M116 in Manhattan, S46/96 in Staten Island, and the Bx18A/B in the Bronx.

Officials say they were looking to expand the program to 15 bus lines around New York City.

The expansion would have cost an estimated $45 million.

The program was meant to gauge the impact of free bus service on ridership, speed, and service.

The MTA has not released an official end date for the program.

