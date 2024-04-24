Queens road rage incident ends with stabbing on Upper East Side

The stabbing was allegedly a result of a road rage incident that culminated on the Upper East Side.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say they're considering charges against both men allegedly involved in a road rage stabbing on the Upper East Side.

Police say the two men first got into an argument in Queens around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

As they drove into Manhattan, they apparently repeatedly cut each other off.

They eventually crashed near East 62nd Street and Lexington Avenue, where the driver of a yellow pickup truck allegedly stabbed the driver of a black sedan.

The man suffered stab wounds to his face and neck and was rushed to New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center.

He's listed in stable condition. Charges are pending in the case.

