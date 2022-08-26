Fire breaks out during wedding in New Jersey; all guests, employees evacuated safely

ROCKLEIGH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Wedding guests were safely evacuated after a fire broke out at a venue in New Jersey Thursday night.

The Northvale Police Department says they responded around 5:50 p.m. after a report of heavy smoke at The Rockleigh located at 26 Paris Avenue in Rockleigh.

Officers found heavy smoke on the first and second floor.

The fire appeared to start in the boiler room and extended to the second floor, according to fire officials.

Fire departments from nearly a dozen nearby towns responded to the fire.

The blaze was knocked down and under control within approximately 30 to 40 minutes.

Guests attending a wedding at the time of the fire were safely evacuated, along with all employees.

