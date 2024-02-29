'The Sopranos' iconic restaurant booth from series finale up for auction on eBay

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- How much would you pay for a piece of Hollywood - and New Jersey - history?

A restaurant booth made famous in an iconic scene from the HBO television series "The Sopranos" is being auctioned off, and the price on eBay now tops $30,000.

The booth, located at Holsten's Brookdale Confectionery on Broad Street in Bloomfield, New Jersey, is where Tony Soprano and family - minus Meadow - sat during the final scene of the series finale, which first aired in June 2007.

That scene - in which Tony, played by the late James Gandolfini, ordered some onion rings then looked up before the scene suddenly went to black - left millions of fans scratching their heads.

The big question ever since: What happened to creator David Chase's North Jersey mob boss?

The booth has been marked for years with a sign saying, "This booth reserved for the Soprano family," and has been visited by legions of fans.

"My son and I just finished watching the show. I had seen it when it was live, and he just finished it, and he said we had to come," 'Sopranos' fan Danny Robertozzi said.

"I thought it was the perfect ending to a perfect show, I loved every minute of it," Robertozzi's son said.

But time has put its wear on the booths at Holsten's.

The restaurant recently announced it is undergoing renovations and so the booth is being put up for sale on eBay.

"The booth has taken a beating along with the rest of the dining room ever since the 'Sopranos' happened we've been extremely busy, and just the constant wear and tear of people in and out," said Holsten's owner Chris Carley. "Didn't want to do it because it's nostalgia to me too."

Bidding, which ends Monday, opened at $3,000 and quickly soared to five digits. As of last check on Thursday, bidding was up to $32,000.

Holsten's is so loved as it is, the owners plan to replicate the decor. The restaurant opened back in 1939 as a restaurant called Strubbe's.

Florence Strubbe's daughters still stop by.

"She passed about a year and a half ago, in the later years it was just very helpful coming back to the old hometown and the old store, and it was just a joy," said Strubbe's daughter Janet Buggle.

Teenage fire hero turned firefighter is following in father's footsteps

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.