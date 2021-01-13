Manhattan's Vessel closes indefinitely due to string of suicides

The massive staircase known as the 'Vessel,' located at Hudson Yards, is now closed after a string of suicides.
A 21-year-old man wanted for questioning in a deadly stabbing in Texas jumped to his death from the Vessel on Monday.
It was the third suicide at the 150-foot-tall structure in less than a year.
The closure is indefinite as officials try to figure out how to prevent any further deaths.
