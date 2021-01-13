Manhattan's Vessel closes indefinitely due to string of suicides

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9540437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A bald eagle has laid an egg in a Southern California nest and nature lovers will watch for the hatching via an online live feed.

The attack happened at a hotel in Long Island City.

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- There are some troubling developments at one of New York City's newest tourist attractions.The massive staircase known as the 'Vessel,' located at Hudson Yards, is now closed after a string of suicides.A 21-year-old man wanted for questioning in a deadly stabbing in Texas jumped to his death from the Vessel on Monday.It was the third suicide at the 150-foot-tall structure in less than a year.The closure is indefinite as officials try to figure out how to prevent any further deaths.----------