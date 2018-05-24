Thief armed with hammer robs jewelry store in Brooklyn

It happened inside the store in Brooklyn Heights.

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are looking for the thief who robbed a Brooklyn jewelry store in broad daylight Wednesday.

Police say the suspect walked into the Erica Weiner store on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn Heights just before 3 p.m. and threatened two female employees with a hammer, one of whom is pregnant.

He then forced the workers to the back of the store and looted the place, putting jewelry into a bag.

It's not yet clear how much he made off with.

The thief was dressed in all black, and fled the scene.

