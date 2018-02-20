Thief makes off with cash register from Bronx beauty supply store

The NYPD released surveillance video of the theft.

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for the thief who broke into a Bronx store and made off with the entire cash register.

The theft happened at about 2:30 a.m. Monday at Sense Beauty Supply on Parkchester Road in the Parkchester section.

The NYPD says the man forcibly entered the store, removed the cash register containing $250 and took off in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male, seen wearing a gray hoody sweater covering his head, black coat, black pants and construction boots.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

