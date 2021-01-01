Thieves break in through the roof, steal more than $35K in Bronx store robbery

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx -- Police are searching for a pair of burglars who they say targeted a store in the Bronx and broke in through the roof.

Police are searching for a pair of burglars who they say targeted a store in the Bronx and broke in through the roof.



Swalihoe Donzo, the manager at 99 Cent Papa House of Deals on 2474 Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights says he and his staff are terrified because he believes the suspects are the same ones who broke into the store not once but twice.

In the second break-in, the suspects made away with $35,000 in cash.

"They went through the roof and they went in," said Donzo.

Donzo says there is a hole in the roof where the burglars got in the store back in September and again last week.

"I believe the first people who came are the ones who came the second time," he said.

Surveillance shows one of the thieves using a rope to climb down the shop from the ceiling. During September's burglary, they got away with $2,800 from the cash register - money that was supposed to be used to pay employees. Then last week, the thieves ransacked the office safe.

$35,000 cash was gone in an instant, leaving Donzo shaking his head.
The store is a local staple, and during the already economic tough times, the burglaries are taking a toll.

"I've been terrified, and I'm even scared when I'm closing the gate - they might think I'm carrying money," Donzo added.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

A woman has been reunited with her beloved dog after video was released of the man who swiped the pooch from outside a Manhattan deli.



