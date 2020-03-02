Connecticut man charged with stalking 3 women he once dated

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut have charged a man with stalking three women he once dated.Thomas Capozziello, 28, was arrested in February at his home in Bridgeport, officials announced Monday.Authorities say over a period of nearly a year, he stalked the women both in person and electronically.He also violated a restraining order in the process, police said.Officials say on at least four occasions, he slashed the tires of the victims' vehicles or the vehicles of their family members.Capozziello was released on $150,000 bond.----------