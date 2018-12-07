THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff's sergeant was killed by friendly fire in shootout, authorities say

A motive in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks remains under investigation, officials announced at a press conference Tuesday. (AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
A sheriff's sergeant who responded to a mass shooting last month in Thousand Oaks was killed by friendly fire from a California Highway Patrol officer's weapon in a shootout with the suspect, authorities announced Friday.

At a morning press conference, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said Sgt. Ron Helus was struck five times by bullets from the suspect and a sixth time by a round from the CHP officer's rifle.

The suspect killed 12 victims before he fatally turned his weapon on himself.

Investigators have yet to announce 28-year-old Ian David Long's motive for the shooting. Long was carrying seven high-capacity, 30-round magazines when he stormed into the popular venue on the evening of Nov. 7, the Sheriff's Office said.

Thousand Oaks shooting: Big brother-to-be, soon-to-retire sergeant among the victims
Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.


The shooter was armed with a folding knife and a Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol he legally bought in 2016 at a Southern California gun shop, according to Ayub.

He threw several smoke grenades and fired over 50 rounds during the rampage, hitting 13 people, including the sheriff's sergeant.

Helus, a 29-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was wearing body armor when he was shot, authorities said.

