Thousands without power across Manhattan; some power starting to be restored

Power is being restored on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and we’re estimating most customers will be restored at midnight. — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 14, 2019

Update: We are working with Con Edison to determine the root cause of the ongoing power failure, which is affecting Midtown and the Upper West Side.



Several stations are currently without power and are being bypassed by all trains. Please stay tuned here for updates. pic.twitter.com/UoHv6RKVyl — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 13, 2019

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Power was knocked out to tens of thousands of customers across Midtown and the Upper West Side in New York City on Saturday night.The loss of power stretched from 5th Avenue to Hudson River, and around 34th-72nd Streets starting shortly before 7:00 p.m.ConEdison tweeted that power was starting to be restored around 10 p.m. and expected it to be fully restored by midnight.Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was campaigning in Iowa, spoke with Eyewitness News on the phone, and reported that based on information from officials that there was a mechanical problem on a transmission line between two ConEd substations.The CEO of Con Edison said a total of 6 networks went down. Computer at main feeder station located on 49th Street triggered a precautionary shut down of the networks.He says it did not appear to be excessive load. They will do root cause investigation after the power is back.Lincoln Center, Columbus Circle and some Broadway theaters were among the many locations impacted.The outage knocked out traffic lights across the area.NYPD was directing traffic at intersections with dark traffic lights. Governor Andrew Cuomo reports he is sending State Police and National Guards to help patrol the streets throughout the night.In addition, all lanes of West 42nd Street to West 71st Street between the Hudson River to 5th Avenue were closed in both directions.The MTA says outages were reported at subway stations throughout Manhattan, but service continued.Mount Sinai West lost power and switched to backup generator power. They had no AC power and no elevator service.The Parks Department in Manhattan lost all power too. So did WABC-TV, but the station remained on the air thanks to back-up generators.FDNY says they had numerous elevators stuck around the Upper West Side. Officials planned to check all buildings to make sure no one else was stuck as power came back.There are no reports of injuries.----------