Dozens of quail released at Nassau County park to combat tick problem

Officials in North Hempstead released the insects' natural enemy, dozens of Northern Bobwhite Quail, into the area.
The quail were raised at the Clark Botanic Garden this spring.
They were then released at the Hempstead Harbor Trail on Sunday.
The goal is to use them to fight the growing tick problem without the use of pesticides.
