Pets & Animals

Dozens of quail released at Nassau County park to combat tick problem

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Dozens of quail released at Long Island park to fight ticks

NORTH HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A Nassau County town is taking an all-natural approach to fighting ticks.

Officials in North Hempstead released the insects' natural enemy, dozens of Northern Bobwhite Quail, into the area.

The quail were raised at the Clark Botanic Garden this spring.

ALSO READ | Help protect the piping plovers and their adorable chicks
EMBED More News Videos

Anyone visiting the Tri-State Area's bountiful shorelines have probably seen cordoned off areas of piping plovers, so as not to disturb bird breeding grounds.



They were then released at the Hempstead Harbor Trail on Sunday.

The goal is to use them to fight the growing tick problem without the use of pesticides.


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth hempsteadnassau countyanimalanimalsticks
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Space travel will advance with Blue Origin's flight, experts say
TSA team returns diamond missing from JFK traveler's ring
Smoke from western wildfires could impact NYC
More mass vaccination sites close, mayor says no to mask mandate
Teen pilot makes emergency landing on Jersey Shore bridge
Driver dies after losing control, crashing into home
NJ hospital fires 6 workers who did not get vaccinated
Show More
Dow plummets, progress on infrastructure, China blamed for hacking
AccuWeather: Hottest day with sun & clouds
Man smashes bottle over NYPD officer's head in unprovoked attack
Louisiana throws Mardi Gras-style parade for Spelling Bee champ
Prince Harry working on 'intimate and heartfelt memoir'
More TOP STORIES News