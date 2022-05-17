Return of warm weather brings tick season, New York officials issue warning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11855999" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anthony Johnson has the latest information on the Buffalo shooting suspect.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers are being warned to protect themselves against ticks.Officials say now that warmer weather has arrived, ticks are active and can transmit a number of disease including Lyme disease.For those of you spending time in wooded areas, you're urged to wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts, check for ticks often and brush off any before they attach, and consider using repellents.Since reporting of Lyme disease to the New York Department of Health began in 1986, New York State has averaged more than 5,500 new cases each year, with numbers increasing in recent years.New York State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett said, "Infected ticks can be found in outdoor areas across much of New York, and if you are bitten by one, you can suffer serious illness and debilitating symptoms. We are asking New Yorkers who venture outdoors this season to be vigilant and follow our common-sense precautionary measures. Prevention remains the most effective method to protect yourself and others from being bitten by an infected tick."State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, "With more and more people seeking to explore our great outdoors this time of year, it's a good time to remember that tick safety should be a part of everyone's preparations. I encourage State Park visitors to get familiar with tips to avoid tick-borne diseases before heading out to parks, trails and campgrounds this season."Officials say New Yorkers should take measures to protect themselves, their children and their pets against all ticks and tick-borne diseases that are present in the state.--------------------