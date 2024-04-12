Howard Beach residents cope with flooding due to rain, high tide

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Tides overnight, along with rain are causing some serious flooding in coastal neighborhoods, like Howard Beach in Queens.

Residents in the area were dealing with street flooding. Low tide in the early morning hours Friday provided some relief.

The canals flooded and created a lot of mud and ponding for homeowners.

The water made the roads dangerous for drivers.

More coastal flooding and flash flooding could occur around noon when high tide occurs again.

"The flooding is a nuisance because the neighborhood itself is beautiful, people around here are great, but when this happens, it's like life stops, everything stops," a resident said.

There is also a wind advisory in effect for the city with gusting up to 40 mph.

