Why the 2020 Census is important for New Jersey Latinos

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 2020 census starts in April, and in New Jersey, there is a year-long campaign to raise awareness of the importance of an accurate and complete count.

The campaign's organizers acknowledge Latinos may be less likely to answer a census takers' knock on the door due to fear surrounding the president's strict immigration policies even though the census count determines federal funding for a wide variety of projects and services.

Joining us this morning is reverend Raul Ruiz and Wendy Martinez from the New Jersey Coalition of Latino pastors and ministers.

Joe Torres speaks with Reverend Raul Ruiz and Wendy Martinez



