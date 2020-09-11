Pets & Animals

Search underway for mysterious tiger spotted in Knoxville, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Authorities were searching Thursday morning for a tiger in East Tennessee.

A deputy spotted the animal Wednesday night at an industrial park, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on social media. Several agencies including animal control, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and representatives with the rescue organization Tiger Haven are helping with the search, the statement said.

There were unconfirmed tiger sightings reported overnight in the eastern part of the county, and the search was continuing Thursday morning, dispatchers told news outlets.

Knoxville Zoo spokeswoman Tina Rolen said all of its tigers are accounted for, and the zoo has not been involved in the search.

A trap has been set and if the animal is caught, it will be taken to Tiger Haven, the wildlife agency said in a statement Thursday. It wasn't clear where the tiger might have come from, the statement said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstennesseewild animalsanimal newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9/11 Commemoration Ceremony | LIVE
19th Anniversary of 9/11: Schedule of events amid pandemic
NY to begin sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Teachers' positive COVID tests spark back-to-school concerns
AccuWeather: Early shower then sunshine
Video: 9/11 reading of the names ceremony
Teen dies after contracting amoeba during family trip
Show More
COVID Updates: Concerning spike in cases at SUNY Albany
Wildfire deaths: Baby, teen among 16 dead in West Coast blazes
Power outage affecting thousands following transformer fire
Families displaced by NYC homeless housing shuffle
Village Halloween Parade canceled, organizers promise 'tricky treat'
More TOP STORIES News