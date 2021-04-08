sandy kenyon

TikTok sisters use BookTok to make reading cool for kids

By
EMBED <>More Videos

TikTok sisters use BookTok to make reading cool for kids

15-year-old Mireille Lee and her sister Elodie, who is just 13, have rocked the adult world of publishing from their home base more than 3,000 miles away from New York City in Brighton, England.

What's got everyone's attention is their TikTok account called "A Life of Literature," which has more than 4,000,0000 "likes" after just a couple of months.


Mireille Lee has a simple mission: "I want people to have the enjoyment that I get from reading a book." Watch Sandy Kenyon's interview with the sisters in the above video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
booksmagic of storytellingsandy kenyon
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SANDY KENYON
State of the Oscars: Diverse field highlights Academy Awards race
'The Tamron Hall Show' adapts, thrives with virtual live audience
Comic Tom Kelly eager to get on stage as NY venues reopen
'Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia' profiles Gospel legend, activist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC: AP
97-year-old man killed when Cadillac jumps curb
NYC Schools replace 2-case rule with 4-cases in a week
J&J vaccine supply glitch causes concern in Tri-State
COVID Updates: UK variant responsible for most US infections
Boy killed, 5 others hurt, including 3 children, in house fire
Frantic search for boy with autism ends with joyful reunion
Show More
2021 Atlantic hurricane season expected to be above average
Rep. Lee Zeldin announces he's running for governor of New York
Expert says George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen: LIVE
Same suspect arrested in 2 hate crime attacks on Asian New Yorkers
Mets set to welcome fans at Home Opener against Marlins
More TOP STORIES News