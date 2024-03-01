Charges dropped against one of 8 men who attacked police in Times Square: DA

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The Manhattan District Attorney's Office says charges have been dismissed against Jhoan Broada, one of the eight men charged in the attack on two NYPD officers in Times Square last month.

Officials concluded the person depicted in the video, originally believed to be Boada, is actually Marcelino Estee.

Two NYPD officers were attacked back on Jan. 27 which was caught on body cam. The officers had approached a group of people and ask them to move off the sidewalk.

Five of the eight suspects in the attack were arrested.

Estee was taken into custody and will be arraigned Friday night or Saturday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.

