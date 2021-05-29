Suspected Times Square gunman back in NYC

By Eyewitness News
Suspected Times Square shooter back in NYC

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The suspected Times Square gunman is back in New York City.

Farrakhan Muhammed has been extradited from Florida, where U.S. Marshals found him eating outside a McDonald's in the Jacksonville area.

Authorities say Muhammed appeared to have been staying there with a female believed to be his girlfriend, who has family in Florida. She is being considered as a person of interest but has not been charged.



Muhammed is accused of shooting two women and a four-year-old girl earlier in May.

Police believe he was aiming at his own brother.

MORE NEWS: NYPD officer describes saving 4-year-old girl in Times Square shooting
Officer Alyssa Vogel describes running through Times Square with the 4-year-old shooting victim to "Good Morning America."



----------
