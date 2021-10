Suspected Times Square gunman back in NYC

EMBED >More News Videos The suspected Times Square gunman is back in New York City.

EMBED >More News Videos Officer Alyssa Vogel describes running through Times Square with the 4-year-old shooting victim to "Good Morning America."

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The suspected Times Square gunman is back in New York City.Farrakhan Muhammed has been extradited from Florida, where U.S. Marshals found him eating outside a McDonald's in the Jacksonville area.Authorities say Muhammed appeared to have been staying there with a female believed to be his girlfriend, who has family in Florida. She is being considered as a person of interest but has not been charged.Muhammed is accused of shooting two women and a four-year-old girl earlier in May.Police believe he was aiming at his own brother.----------