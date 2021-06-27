Times Square shooting wounds visitor from Upstate New York, not intended target, NYPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD: Man shot in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Gunfire rang out in Times Square on Sunday evening, wounding a 21-year-old man who was not the intended target, police say.

The shooting happened near 1535 Broadway at 7th Ave. and 46th Street.



Five or six men were arguing for an unknown reason under the Marriott Marquis sign on W. 45th Street, according to police. The victim was with his family just a few feet west under the Starbucks sign. One of the suspects pulled a gun when the fighting turned physical.

The victim was then shot in the back. The bullet was visible and did not pierce through his body. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

An eyewitness captured the moment the 21-year-old was carted off in a stretcher after the shooting.
EMBED More News Videos

An eyewitness captures the moment a 21-year-old man was carted off in a stretcher after a shooting in Times Square.



No one else was injured in the shooting.

EMBED More News Videos

A 21-year-old man who was visitng NYC with his damily was shot in Times Square, police say.



A witness who heard the shot while across the street at Junior's said the man appeared to be with family or friends.

Sydney Santana, visiting from New Orleans, said she heard a loud pop.

EMBED More News Videos

Witness Sydney Santana describes the scene of a shooting in Times Square that injured a 21-year-old man from Upstate New York.



"Everybody was kind of confused, just looking around," she said. "They blocked off the street really quick so no one could get down the street."

Santana captured video of the victim on a stretcher. He appeared to be alert and talking.

No arrests have been made.

The last shooting in the Times Square area was on June 5, 2021 on West 37th Street and 6th Avenue.

Back in May, a shooting in this same area of Times Square wounded two women and a four-year-old girl. A suspect was later arrested in Florida.

ALSO READ | Family reports receiving 16 calls from missing grandparents' landline in collapsed Florida condo
EMBED More News Videos

A family received 16 phone calls from Myriam and Arnie Notkin's landline after the grandparents were reported missing in the Surfside, Florida building collapse.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
times squarenew york citymanhattannypdtimes squareshootingpolice
TOP STORIES
Families hold onto hope as FL condo collapse toll rises to 9
300+ NYC construction sites shut down in safety crackdown
NYC woman identified as one of the missing in FL building collapse
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid
How to beat the heat with rising summer temperatures
Pride on full display for 51st annual NYC march
4-alarm fire rips through NYC stores: FDNY
Show More
COVID Updates: NY, NJ see lowest hospitalizations
Reporter's Notebook: Josh Einiger in Florida
Family reports 16 calls from missing grandparents' collapsed FL condo
Before FL building collapse, $9 million in repairs needed
San Gennaro to return in September after one-year hiatus
More TOP STORIES News