Times Square shooting wounds visitor from Upstate New York, not intended target, NYPD says

The shooting happened near 1535 Broadway at 7th Ave. and 46th Street.
Five or six men were arguing for an unknown reason under the Marriott Marquis sign on W. 45th Street, according to police. The victim was with his family just a few feet west under the Starbucks sign. One of the suspects pulled a gun when the fighting turned physical.
The victim was then shot in the back. The bullet was visible and did not pierce through his body. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.
An eyewitness captured the moment the 21-year-old was carted off in a stretcher after the shooting.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
A witness who heard the shot while across the street at Junior's said the man appeared to be with family or friends.
Sydney Santana, visiting from New Orleans, said she heard a loud pop.
"Everybody was kind of confused, just looking around," she said. "They blocked off the street really quick so no one could get down the street."
Santana captured video of the victim on a stretcher. He appeared to be alert and talking.
No arrests have been made.
The last shooting in the Times Square area was on June 5, 2021 on West 37th Street and 6th Avenue.
Back in May, a shooting in this same area of Times Square wounded two women and a four-year-old girl. A suspect was later arrested in Florida.
