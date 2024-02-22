17-year-old boy stabbed during apparent dispute in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 17-year-old boy was stabbed during an apparent dispute in Times Square on Thursday, according to police.
Officers responded to 251 W. 42nd St. for a reported stabbing around 5:30 p.m.
They found a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound to the lower back.
Police say the victim and suspect got into an apparent dispute prior to the stabbing.
He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.
One person of interest was taken into custody.
Police are looking for several other people in connection to this incident.
